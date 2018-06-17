Al menos 31 personas han muerto y 48 han resultado heridas en la región nigeriana de Borno en un atentado perpetrado este sábado, según informan medios locales.
El ataque ha tenido lugar este sábado en torno a las 20.30 horas en el municipio de Damboa, en el sur de Borno, epicentro de la insurgencia yihadista del grupo Boko Haram. El grupo terrorista lucha por imponer la versión más radical de la 'sharia' o ley islámica en Nigeria.
Este atentado se llevó a cabo el mismo día que el jefe del Estado Mayor del Ejército nigeriano, Tukur Buratai, pidió a los desplazados por el conflicto de Boko Haram del norte de Borno –aunque Damboa se encuentra en la parte sur del Estado– que volvieran a sus hogares.
"Todas las carreteras que llevan a las aldeas de esas áreas han sido limpiadas de artefactos explosivos y de actividades insurgentes, que ya no suponen ninguna amenaza creíble a vuestra rutina diaria", indicó en la ceremonia de inauguración de una patrulla antiterrorista en el lago Chad.
De hecho, las Fuerzas Aéreas nigerianas confirmaron hoy que una operación contra miembros de Boko Haram en Borno se saldó con "veintenas" de terroristas abatidos. Pese a que el Gobierno nigeriano afirma haber derrotado a los yihadistas, estos continúan con ataques esporádicos especialmente en el estado de Borno, donde el grupo inició su campaña hace nueve años.
Desde 2009 la insurgencia de esta secta yihadista ha costado más de 20.000 vidas y recientemente ha multiplicado sus ataques en países vecinos como Camerún, Chad y Níger. Más de 2,1 millones de personas han tenido que huir de sus hogares, según datos del Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR).
