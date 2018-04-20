El Partido Demócrata demanda a Trump, Rusia y Wikileaks por conspirar contra Clinton

El Partido Demócrata de Estados Unidos presentó hoy una demanda multimillonaria contra el Gobierno ruso, la campaña de Donald Trump y WikiLeaks, a los que acusa de conspirar para interferir en las elecciones de 2016 en perjuicio de su candidata, Hillary Clinton.
La demanda, presentada por el Comité Nacional Demócrata (DNC, secretariado) ante un tribunal federal neoyorquino en Manhattan, alega que altos responsables de la campaña de Trump se confabularon con el Kremlin y su agencia de espionaje militar para perjudicar a Clinton y favorecer al candidato republicano y ahora presidente de Estados Unidos.
"En la campaña presidencial de 2016, Rusia lanzó un asalto total a nuestra democracia y encontró un socio voluntario y activo en la campaña de Donald Trump", aseguró el presidente del DNC, Tom Perez, en un comunicado.
Según Perez, eso constituyó "un acto de traición sin precedentes" en Estados Unidos, ya que nunca antes había ocurrido que la campaña de un candidato estableciera una "alianza con una potencia extranjera hostil para reforzar sus oportunidades de ganar la Presidencia".
La demanda del Partido Demócrata coincide con la investigación independiente que lleva a cabo el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, para determinar el alcance de la injerencia rusa en las pasadas elecciones, acreditada por los servicios de inteligencia del país, y si hubo complicidad con la campaña de Trump.
La interferencia del Kremlin, mediante la divulgación de documentos del Partido Demócrata filtrados por piratas informáticos rusos y por WikiLeaks, supuso una conspiración ilegal que perjudicó gravemente las aspiraciones de Clinton, según reza la demanda.
Esta misma madrugada, en reacción a la publicación de unos memorandos del exdirector del FBI James Comey sobre sus reuniones con él, Trump calificó de nuevo como "caza de brujas" las investigaciones del fiscal especial Mueller sobre este caso, conocido como la trama rusa.
James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 de abril de 2018
"Los memorandos de Comey acaban de salir y muestran claramente que NO HABÍA CONFABULACIÓN NI OBSTRUCCIÓN. También, que filtró información clasificada. ¡WOW! ¿Continuará la caza de brujas?", escribió Trump en Twitter.
Los republicanos del Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes emitieron el mes pasado un informe en el que dijeron que no encontraron pruebas de que Trump y su campaña se confabularan con Rusia para influir en las elecciones, aunque los demócratas de ese mismo comité emitieron un documento contrario.
