Sucesos Arrestan en Italia a un bosnio que llevaba un arsenal en un coche con destino a Barcelona

El hombre fue detenido para un control en la carretera tras pasar la frontera en la localidad de Gorizia y, tras las declaraciones ambiguas, se procedió a registrar el vehículo en el que encontraron armas de guerra.

Imagen de archivo de un carabinero italiano. EFE

Los Carabineros italianos arrestaron este martes en la región de Friuli, en el noreste de Italia, a un bosnio que escondía en el coche un arsenal con armas de guerra y que se dirigía supuestamente a Barcelona, según un comunicado enviado a EFE.

El vehículo de alquiler y con matrícula suiza procedía de Eslovenia y fue detenido para un control en la carretera tras pasar la frontera en la localidad de Gorizia.

Tras las declaraciones ambiguas del conductor sobre los motivos del viaje se procedió a registrar el coche y se descubrieron en una bolsa colocada en el maletero dos pistolas semi-automáticas.

Ante ello se procedió a registrar minuciosamente el vehículo y se halló escondido bajo el maletero un auténtico arsenal formado por varias armas de guerra, entre ellas dos metralletas skorpio, seis fusiles de asalto kalashnikov, una carabina, un grupo óptico de la precisión, varios silenciadores, cartuchos y proyectiles.

Los agentes también encontraron dos teléfonos móviles y un recibo de compra tras el que estaba escrito el supuesto trayecto que tenía que realizar, las ciudades italiana y francesas por las que pasar y el destino final era Barcelona, según indicó a EFE el comandante provincial de los Carabineros de Gorizia, Alessandro Carboni.

El bosnio, de 54 años, fue arrestado bajo los cargos de detención de armas de guerra y se han activado todos los departamentos antiterrorismo par investigar el caso así como se avisó a la Interpol.

