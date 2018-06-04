El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, afirmó este lunes que tiene el "derecho absoluto" de perdonarse a sí mismo, pero precisó que no lo hará porque no ha hecho "nada mal", en relación a la investigación federal en marcha sobre la llamada trama rusa.
"Como ha sido señalado por numerosos académicos legales, tengo el derecho absoluto de PERDONARME a mí mismo, ¿pero por qué debería hacerlo si no he hecho nada mal?", afirmó Trump en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Mientras tanto", agregó, "la Caza de Brujas sin fin, encabezada por trece demócratas muy Enfadados y llenos de Conflictos (y otros) continúa a medida que nos acercamos a las elecciones de medio mandato".
Las palabras del mandatario se producen después de que este domingo Rudy Giuliani, exalcalde de Nueva York y abogado de Trump, apuntase que la Constitución permite la posibilidad del "auto indulto", aunque precisó que Trump no tiene intención de hacerlo.
El mandatario estadounidense ha cuestionado insistentemente el trabajo del fiscal especial Robert Mueller III, que hace ya un año que investiga la presunta injerencia del Kremlin en las elecciones a la Casa Blanca de 2016 y los posibles nexos entre la campaña republicana y funcionarios rusos.
Mueller fue nombrado fiscal especial después de que en mayo de 2017 Trump despidiese a James Comey como director del FBI.
El presidente Trump ha exigido en repetidas ocasiones "parar" la investigación de la trama rusa por parte de Mueller, que ha calificado como una "Caza de Brujas" y ha citado su presunto coste de 20 millones de dólares como una de las razones para hacerlo, abriendo una nueva línea de ataque a la pesquisa que afecta a su entorno.
