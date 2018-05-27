Público
Consulta Podemos El 68,4% de los votos apoyan a Iglesias y Montero, con la mayor participación en una consulta interna de Podemos

La participación, con 188.000 votos, supera al anterior récord, de 155.190, que se registró en la votación del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal en Villaverde II. Entonces, votó el 55% del censo activo, el 33,95% del censo total.

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias y la portavoz en el Congreso de la formación, Irene Montero, momentos antes del debate de las enmiendas parciales al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018, que tiene lugar esta tarde en el Pleno

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias y la portavoz en el Congreso de la formación, Irene Montero. / EFE

Casi el 68,4% de los votos apoyan a Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero, con un récord de participación en una consulta interna a los inscritos e inscritas de Podemos. Un total de 188.000 personas han expresado su decisión respecto a si Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero deben conservar o no su escaño y sus respectivos cargos como secretario general y portavoz parlamentaria en el Congreso de la formación morada.

La consulta, que se ha realizado a lo largo de esta semana con motivo de la polémica compra de un chalet en Galapagar a través de una hipoteca a 30 años de 540.000 euros, ha sido la que hasta el momento se ha configurado como la más participativa de las redes internas del partido, con el 40% del censo total.

El porcentaje de participación sobre el censo total de inscritos e inscritas se sitúa así 6 puntos por encima del récord anterior, que se dio en relación a la votación para el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal en Villaverde II. Entonces, se contó con el voto del 33,95% del censo total, el 55% del censo activo.

