Las bases de Podemos votarán a partir del próximo miércoles si aceptan que la marca del partido tenga que aparecer en las papeletas electorales de 2019. El período de votación de las consultas aprobadas durante el último Consejo Ciudadano Estatal comenzará el próximo miércoles, 21 de marzo, a las 10.00 horas y acabará el domingo 25 de marzo a las 14.00 horas.
La líder de Podemos en Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, pidió durante el último Consejo Ciudadano Estatal que no se imponga que el nombre de 'Podemos' esté visible en el próximo ciclo electoral de 2019: europeas, autonómicas y municipales.
Rodríguez considera que se mantenga el derecho abierto a los territorios a decidir cómo se presentarán a la nueva cita con las urnas, y pone como ejemplo el caso sevillano. La candidatura Participa Sevilla, en la que se integró Podemos y consiguió tres concejales en las pasadas municipales, o Ganemos Córdoba, que logró cuatro. Y el pasado enero la líder autonómica ya registró la marca Marea Andaluza con el fin de presentarse junto a IU sin llevar las siglas del partido.
"Entendemos que debemos ir en confluencia con nuestras fuerzas aliadas, y que el nombre de Podemos debe estar en las candidaturas, pero esta decisión, como todas las decisiones importantes en Podemos, corresponde a los inscritos", justificó Pablo Iglesias.
La consulta se preguntará por separado sobre cada elección, de forma que los inscritos de cada Comunidad Autónoma puedan votar cómo quieren presentarse y cada área municipal haga lo mismo.
