Condena a Urdangarin Hernando pide que nadie intente manchar la imagen de la monarquía con el caso Nóos

La condena del Supremo  a Urdangarin ha desencadenado un torrente de reacciones de todo el arco parlamentario. Iglesias: la condena "revela la relación entre Monarquía y corrupción". El Gobierno se limita a expresar su respeto a la sentencia.

La presidenta del Congreso Ana Pastor, conversa con los diputados Rafael Hernando (d) y Carlos Floriano en presencia del portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban (i). EFE/Emilio Naranjo

VÍDEO: los partidos reaccionan a la condena 

El Gobierno se limita a expresar su respeto a la sentencia

El Ejecutivo se ha limitado a expresar su respeto a la decisión judicial ha evitado hacer comentario alguno al respecto.

Pablo Iglesias: "No ayuda a la imagen del país"

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado que la condena a Iñaki Urdangarín ha revelado una "relación histórica" entre la monarquía y la corrupción que "no ayuda a la imagen" del país.

Hernando pide que nadie intente manchar la imagen de la monarquía

El portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, ha destacado que la Justicia es igual para todos y ha pedido que nadie intente manchar la imagen de la monarquía. Además, ha descartado que la sentencia del Supremo pueda empañar la imagen de la monarquía y ha valorado su labor "ejemplar" durante la transición democrática. 

Además ha dicho que Felipe VI es un "gran rey" y que la imagen de la monarquía, que es "una de las instituciones mejor valoradas por los españoles", ha mejorado "bastante" en los últimos tiempos.

Zapatero destaca el principio de igualdad 

El ex presidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero destacado el principio de igualdad ante la ley que demuestra, en su opinión, la resolución del Tribunal Supremo.

