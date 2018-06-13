El ya ex ministro de Cultura, Maxim Huerta, sólo tendrá derecho a cobrar apenas el 80% del sueldo de seis días, según regula la ley 3/2015 de marco regulador del ejercicio de alto cargo de la Administración General del Estado.
En dicha se contempla un sueldo o pensión del 80% del sueldo durante el mismo tiempo que ocupó el cargo, con un máximo de dos años que, además, será incompatible con otras retribuciones públicas o privadas.
Dicho sueldo se otorga precisamente para compensar el periodo de incompatibilidad al que tienen que someterse los ministros. Sin embargo, en el caso de Maxim Huerta hay dudas de que tenga que estar dos años sin poder trabajar en nada relacionado con el sector de la Cultura, ya que algunos juristas consultados entienden que en este corto periodo de tiempo en el que ha sido ministro no ha tomado ninguna decisión relevante.
De hecho, Màxim Huerta ha sido ministro de Cultura seis días y poco más de diez horas, lo que le convierte en el ministro más efímero de la democracia.
De esta forma, quita el récord al último ministro de Economía de la etapa del PP, Román Escolano, que tomó posesión el pasado 6 de marzo y perdió su condición de ministro el pasado jueves, 7 de junio.
Hay otros casos de corta duración, pero en situaciones muy especiales. Así, según informó recientemente Noticias de Navarra, José Luis García Ferrero, ejerció como ministro en funciones de Agricultura en el Gobierno de UCD durante el tiempo en que duró la campaña electoral.
