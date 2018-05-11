Público
Máster Cifuentes La jueza imputa a Cifuentes por el caso del máster

La expresidenta madrileña ha sido citada el próximo 26 de junio por delitos de falsificación y cohecho, en relación al máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. 

Cristina Cifuentes durante la rueda de prensa en la que ha anunciado su dimisión. - EFE

La jueza que investiga la presunta falsificación del máster de Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos ha imputado a la expresidenta madrileña y la ha citado el próximo 26 de junio por delitos de falsificación y cohecho.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid han informado de la decisión de la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, que ayer comenzó la toma de declaraciones a los investigados en el caso y ha decidido realizar nuevas citaciones, incluida la de Cifuentes.

Este jueves la magistrada imputaba también a la profesora de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos Alicia López de los Mozos, que negó haber presidido el tribunal de la evaluación del Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Después de que López de los Mozos declarara en calidad de testigo, la jueza decidió cambiar su situación a investigada, acusada de un delito de prevaricación administrativa por haber calificado a alumnos que supuestamente no habían participado en el máster.

Ese mismo día, la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) asignaba a Cifuentes un puesto de forma provisional en la Gerencia del Rectorado. La exdirigente madrileña había solicitado el miércoles la reincorporación a su puesto en Complutense —en la que entró en 1990 como técnico B de Administración— tras renunciar a su acta de diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid. 

La expolítica lleva 25 años alejada de la universidad desempeñando cargos en la administración, primero como diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid, luego delegada del Gobierno y por último presidenta regional, cargo al que renunció el pasado 25 de abril tras la polémica por su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en 2012 y el vídeo en el que presuntamente aparecía hurtando dos cremas faciales en un supermercado.

