Pedro Quevedo Rajoy se reúne con el socio canario del PSOE para amarrar los Presupuestos de 2018

La reunión se produce a pocas semanas de que los presupuestos pasen su segundo examen en el Congreso, con el debate y votación de las enmiendas parciales.

El diputado de Nueva Canarias y presidente de la Comisión de Investigación sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del Partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pedro Quevedo. EFE/Javier Lizón

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, se reúne este lunes con el presidente de Nueva Canarias y con el diputado esta formación, Pedro Quevedo, en plena negociación para aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018.  El 

Quevedo, que acudió a las elecciones en coalición con los socialistas, se abstuvo en la votación del techo de gasto planteado por el Gobierno para los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018.

Al igual que en los presupuestos de 2017, el Gobierno necesita del voto del diputado de Nueva Canarias para sacar las cuentas públicas adelante.

Propuestas de Nueva Canarias

Nueva Canarias ha incluido entre sus 88 enmiendas una propuesta para que la bonificación de los billetes de avión y barco entre la península y Canarias sea del 75 por ciento "con vigencia indefinida".

La enmienda de NC también establece que "cuando razones imperiosas de interés general así lo aconsejen" se fijen precios máximos de referencia.

Nueva Canarias propone también que se incorpore el plátano con carácter indefinido al régimen de compensaciones al transporte de mercancías, con una consignación presupuestaria anual de 15 millones de euros en 2018 y no de 5 como figura en el proyecto, dada la reducción significativa de aranceles que está afectando a esta fruta.

El partido canario también ha incluido otra enmienda para que en 2018 la revalorización de las pensiones públicas sea como mínimo igual al IPC, así como propuestas para aumentar en 80 millones de euros los fondos destinados a luchar contra la violencia de género. 

