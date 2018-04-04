El PP mantiene su "apoyo" a Cifuentes por "confianza" y espera que hoy "quede completamente zanjado" el caso del máster

El PP asegura que confía en Cristina Cifuentes, pero no puede avanzar las explicaciones o posibles pruebas que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid podría presentar esta tarde, en su comparecencia ante el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid, forzada por la oposición.
El coordinador general de los conservadores, Fernando Martínez-Maíllo, ha afirmado este miércoles que su formación, que en los primeros días sí escatimó en gestos de respaldo a Cifuentes, la apoya, como hace también con el resto de sus dirigentes, por "confianza".
En un encuentro informal con periodistas para explicar la Convención Nacional de su partido, Maíllo ha defendido que no van a "cambiar" su postura de "apoyo" a Cifuentes, recordando que "la mantuvo" ayer el presidente del Gobierno y del PP, Mariano Rajoy.
En la misma línea, el número tres de los conservadores ha reconocido que, si bien hay comunicación entre la presidenta autonómica y la dirección nacional del partido, en Génova no están al tanto de las pruebas que Cifuentes podría presentar esta tarde. "Vamos a esperar, no vamos a anticiparnos a los acontecimientos". "Lo que va a pasar, evidentemente, lo sabremos esta tarde en su integridad".
De hecho, Maíllo también ha afirmado que esperan que la presidenta regional dé "suficientes explicaciones" sobre su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, para que "hoy quede aclarado el tema", "completamente zanjado". "Lo que esperamos es que este sea el final", incidía el dirigente conservador.
Y, sobre la información que hoy publica El Confidencial, señalando que el acta de entrega del trabajo fin de máster (TFM) difundida por Cifuentes presenta dos firmas falsificadas, el coordinador general de los conservadores ha pasado el balón a Cifuentes: "Hoy va a comparecer públicamente para reiterar las explicaciones y, en su caso, ampliarlas", zanjaba.
