PSOE y Podemos han alcanzado un consenso en torno a la candidatura de Tomás Fernando Flores como nueva propuesta para presidir RTVE, han confirmado a EFE fuentes parlamentarias.
Flores, un histórico de Radio Nacional, Flores es director de Radio 3 desde 2012, tiene 57 años y nació en Puertollano (Ciudad Real).
Las fuentes parlamentarias aseguran que este candidato, que surge tras la renuncia del periodista Andrés Gil, anterior candidato pactado por PSOE y Podemos a finales de la semana pasada, es la propuesta de estos dos partidos, pero "gusta al resto".
Flores, licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, comenzó su trayectoria profesional en Radio Popular de Puertollano y en 1982 pasó a Radio Nacional de España, donde ha realizado programas como Zona Reservada, Alta Impedancia, Diario Pop o Arrebato.
Desde 1996 está al frente del programa de música electrónica Siglo 21, referencia de nuevas tendencias musicales que cuenta con compilaciones anuales en formato disco.
Además, ha presentado los programas Planeta Rock y Fuera de Serie en RTVE y colabora con el diario El Mundo desde su fundación.
También ha escrito para publicaciones musicales especializadas como Popular 1 o Rockdelux.
Desde julio de 2012 es director de la cadena Radio 3, labor que compagina con la de profesor del Máster de Radio de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.
En 2013 fue distinguido con la Antena de Oro de la Federación de Asociaciones de Radio y Televisión de España.
