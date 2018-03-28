Un tribunal escocés ha decidido conceder la libertad bajo fianza a la exconsellera de Enseñanza de la Generalitat Clara Ponsatí, que se ha entregado este miércoles en una comisaría de Edimburgo, según ha informado un corresponsal de la radiotelevisión pública BBC.
"Se ha concedido libertad bajo fianza a Clara Ponsatí ante la vista de extradición", ha señalado en su cuenta oficial de la red social Twitter el periodista Niall O'Gallagher, corresponsal de la BBC en Escocia.
Ponsatí se ha entregado a las 11.45 horas de este miércoles en una comisaría de Policía en Edimburgo (Escocia) en cumplimiento de la Orden europea de detención y entrega (OEDE) emitida por el Tribunal Supremo.
A las puertas de la comisaría, el abogado de Ponsatí, Aamer Anwar, ha explicado que su cliente se entrega en virtud de la euroorden dictada por las autoridades españolas y ha hablado de "persecución política".
