Público
Público

La cúpula de DEFEX consiguió más de 20 millones en mordidas por la venta de armas

El expresidente de la empresa pública comercializadora de armas, José Ignacio Encinas Charro, y el coronel retirado Ángel María Larumbe, se habrían repartido desde 2002 más de 10 millones cada uno en comisiones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El Ejército de Tierra en el desfile de la Fiesta Nacional.- EFE

El Ejército de Tierra en el desfile de la Fiesta Nacional.- EFE

El expresidente de la empresa pública DEFEX, José Ignacio Encinas Charro, y el directivo y coronel de infantería de marina retirado, Ángel María Larumbe, habrían conseguido más de 10 millones de euros cada uno en comisiones irregulares entre 2002 y 2012, según informa la SER.

Ambos investigados se hacían con mordidas por la venta de armamento y distinto equipo de seguridad en más de 70 contratos bajo sospecha suscritos con países como Angola, Arabia Saudí, Brasil, Camerún o Egipto entre otros, que acababan en cuentas opacas a nombre de empresas en paraísos fiscales.

Según fuentes del caso que se instruye en el juzgado número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, Encinas Charro y Larumbe, a través de uno de sus supuestos testaferros, Vicente Ferro, han afirmado ante los magistrados, que las comisiones eran lícitas y las autorizaba la propia DEFEX. Para justificar esto, los investigados han tenido a bien presentar un escrito en un folio sin membrete y con el porcentaje del beneficio escrito a bolígrafo; un 0,5% de cada contrato.

Sin embargo ha sido la propia DEFEX la que ha desmontado la coartada de Encinas Charro y Larumbe, supuestos cabecillas de la trama, al contestar en un documento al juzgado que "bajo ningún concepto" autorizaron jamás las comisiones.

Etiquetas