La estación espacial china Tiangong 1 entra en contacto con la atmósfera y se desintegra sobre el Pacífico Sur

La Agencia Espacial China (CNSA) ha informado de que la estación espacial china Tiangong 1 ha entrado en contacto este lunes a primera hora con la atmósfera terrestre y se ha desintegrado en gran medida sobre el Pacífico Sur.
La "mayor parte" de la nave ha ardido durante el reingreso en la atmósfera sobre las 08.15 de la mañana (hora local), según ha señalado la CNSA, que no ha especificado dónde habrían caído los restos.
La agencia de noticias surcoreana Yonhap había calculado en un principio que la estación especial podría entrar en contacto con la atmósfera entre las 4 de la madrugada y las cuatro de la tarde del lunes, pero este domingo ha estrechado la ventana. La información ha sido confirmada posteriormente por la agencia espacial china.
La Fuerza Aérea estadounidense, que rastrea y detecta todos los objetos artificiales que se encuentran en la órbita de la Tierra, ha indicado que la estación espacial ha entrado en la atmósfera sobre la región del Pacífico Sur.
La entrada ha sido confirmada a su vez por Australia, Canadá, Francia, Japón, Alemania, Italia, Japón, Corea del Sur y Reino Unidos, según ha recogido en un comunicado.
A mediados de enero, la CNSA aseguró que mantenía el control de la estación espacial y que su caída a la Tierra sería controlada y sin amenazar al medio ambiente ni a la población. Un ingeniero de la agencia explicó que la estación se quemaría al entrar en la atmósfera y los fragmentos restantes caerían en un área designada del mar.
