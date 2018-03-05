La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación penal a raíz del acta remitida por la Inspección de Trabajo de Madrid en la que detallaba que Metro de Madrid no había adoptado las medidas suficientes para evitar la exposición de sus trabajadores de mantenimiento a la presencia de amianto en alguno de los materiales de los trenes.
El Ministerio Público señala que, teniendo en cuenta la peligrosidad de dicha sustancia que contiene agentes "cancerígenos", unido a la presencia de enfermedad de un trabajador del Metro y al riesgo sufrido por otros trabajadores debido a su exposición al amianto, procede iniciar una investigación a cargo de la sección de siniestralidad laboral de la Fiscalía, por si los hechos fuesen constitutivos de un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores y determinar la persona o personas responsables de los mismos.
Como primera medida, se ha remitido un oficio a Metro de Madrid para que a la mayor "urgencia" posible informe sobre qué medidas de seguridad se están adoptando en relación con las piezas que contienen amianto.
La solicitud se produce pocas de días después de que Inspección de Trabajo sancionara a la empresa Metro de Madrid S.A, y de que trasladara a la Fiscalía el acta en el que se reflejan la falta de adopción de las pertinentes medidas de seguridad ante la presencia de amianto.
