Un agujero de seguridad del Gobierno Navarro ha dejado al descubierto los datos de la víctima de La Manada desde el mismo momento en que se publicó la sentencia. Esta brecha permitía descargarse la sentencia completa, que incluía los el nombre y apellidos de la joven, así como su fecha de nacimiento.
Más de un semana estuvieron los datos desprotegidos, desde que el pasado día 26 de abril se hiciera público el fallo.
Es una medida grave e incomprensible puesto que en todo momento la Audiencia de Navarra había sido muy celosa en preservar la privacidad y seguridad de la víctima y no exponer su nombre a la opinión pública.
Desde el gabinete de prensa del Tribunal Superior de Navarra aseguran que ellos distribuyeron la sentencia con la información de la víctima "capada" para evitar filtraciones, pero que desconocían que existiera un mecanismo por el cual se podía acceder a la sentencia original".
Fuentes jurídicas conocedoras del caso han advertido que la víctima podría denunciar este hecho, dado que lo que se pretendía era abrir una pieza separada del caso para, precisamente, evitar filtraciones.
