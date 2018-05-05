Público
Caso de La Manada Un agujero en el sistema de información del Gobierno Navarro dejó al descubierto la identidad de la víctima de La Manada

Un agujero de seguridad del Gobierno Navarro permitió, durante más de una semana desde que se hizo pública la sentencia, acceder al documento original, en el que figuraban el nombre, apellidos y la fecha de nacimiento de la víctima. 

Protesta en las calles de València en contra de la sentencia de La Manada - EFE

Un agujero de seguridad del Gobierno Navarro ha dejado al descubierto los datos de la víctima de La Manada desde el mismo momento en que se publicó la sentencia. Esta brecha permitía descargarse la sentencia completa, que incluía los el nombre y apellidos de la joven, así como su fecha de nacimiento. 

Más de un semana estuvieron los datos desprotegidos, desde que el pasado día 26 de abril se hiciera público el fallo.

Es una medida grave e incomprensible puesto que en todo momento la Audiencia de Navarra había sido muy celosa en preservar la privacidad y seguridad de la víctima y no exponer su nombre a la opinión pública.

Desde el gabinete de prensa del Tribunal Superior de Navarra aseguran que ellos distribuyeron la sentencia con la información de la víctima "capada" para evitar filtraciones, pero que desconocían que existiera un mecanismo por el cual se podía acceder a la sentencia original". 

Fuentes jurídicas conocedoras del caso han advertido que la víctima podría denunciar este hecho, dado que lo que se pretendía era abrir una pieza separada del caso para, precisamente, evitar filtraciones. 

