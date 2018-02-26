El diario Público ha comenzado el año manteniendo el alto ritmo de crecimiento en su audiencia que ha venido cosechando en los últimos meses.
El diario más sus sites asociados (lo que se conoce como Público sites) han registrado en enero 6.211.496 usuarios únicos, según el medidor oficial de audiencias de Internet, comScore. Son 1,6 millones de usuarios más que en el primer mes de 2016, lo que representa un crecimiento interanual del 35,3%, y el dato más alto alcanzado en un mes de enero, lo que le coloca entre los medios más leídos de España.
Si descontamos los sites asociados, Público en solitario registra también un fuerte crecimiento en enero: según los datos de ComScore, en enero ha alcanzado los 5.432.684 usuarios únicos, casi un 50% más que en el mismo mes de 2016.
Los últimos datos de otro de los medidores de audiencia, la OJD, también avalan el fuerte ritmo de crecimiento con el que comienza el año este periódico digital. En enero, Público Sites ha logrado 11.648.918 usuarios, con un crecimiento del 18% respecto al primer mes de 2016. En solitario, sin contar los sites asociados, este diario tuvo 8.694.861 usuarios únicos, un 37% más que un año antes.
Público, el único medio generalista de España con dos mujeres al frente, Ana Pardo de Vera y Virginia Pérez Alonso, ha iniciado el año 2018 ampliando su apuesta informativa audiovisual con el informativo diario Público al día, y el late night presentado por Juan Carlos Monedero, En la frontera. Además, ha reforzado sus contenidos audiovisuales, recuperando las emisiones de Universidad del Barrio, estrenando la emisión del show sobre feminismo combativo Deforme Semanal, presentado por Isa Calderón y Lucía Litjmaer, y manteniendo el show No te metas en Política de Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado.
Además, Público ha puesto en marcha en el presente mes de febrero la Comunidad de Público, un sistema de socios que permitirá al diario digital “ser más fuertes, crecer en investigación, en exclusivas, en destapar injusticias, para ejercer más Periodismo valiente”, como destaca Ana Pardo de Vera.
El diario digital, que celebra su décimo aniversario volcado en dar una información honesta y veraz, mantiene acuerdos con varios medios, entre ellos ctxt.es o El Asombrario, cuyos contenidos complementan su oferta informativa y refuerzan el compromiso de este medio con sus lectores. Además, a lo largo de estos últimos meses, ha incorporado a su plantilla de opinadores a Cristina Fallarás, Erika Lust, Lucía Lijtmaer, Pascual Serrano y Máximo Pradera, entre otros.
