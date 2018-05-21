La Federación de Asociaciones Protectoras de Animales de Córdoba (Fapac) ha dicho este lunes que recibe "con terror" la creación de un "palco infantil" en la Plaza de Toros de Córdoba para los festejos taurinos de la feria de la ciudad al que podrán acceder menores de entre cinco y 12 años de edad.
Ante esto y en un comunicado, la Facap ha recordado la recomendación de la ONU, que, a través de su Comité de Derechos del Niño, ha señalado que, "a fin de prevenir los efectos dañinos de la tauromaquia, el Comité recomienda que el Estado prohíba la participación de menores de 18 años como toreros y espectadores en corridas de toros".
Eso ha llevado a las protectoras de animales a criticar el nuevo palco infantil, donde "menores de 12 años, adoctrinados por monitores, podrán presenciar un espectáculo sangriento en el que se le da muerte a un animal, que en algunas corridas no llega a la edad adulta, como es en la Becerrada en Homenaje a la Mujer Cordobesa, perpetuando así un modelo de sociedad donde se normaliza la violencia".
En opinión de la Facap, "hay muchísimas formas de hacer un homenaje a las mujeres cordobesas, con actos encaminados al reconocimiento de sus valores, o dirigidos a poner fin a la violencia machista y por la igualdad real, y no con un acto violento y sangriento, equiparable al que se ejerce contra ellas mismas", en el marco de la violencia de género, que hace que sigan "perdiendo la vida muchas mujeres, por una falta de responsabilidad institucional".
En consecuencia, para las protectoras de animales, Córdoba, "en lugar de avanzar, retrocede al someter a los menores a un espectáculo de tortura, violento y sangriento, que cualquier menor sin adoctrinar rechazaría, y vinculando a las mujeres a actos de tortura y muerte".
