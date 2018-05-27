Público
Público

Corrupción Miles de personas marchan en Madrid contra la precariedad y la corrupción: "Mariano Corleone, nos robas las pensiones"

La protesta discurrió desde el Puente de Vallecas hasta la Plaza de Neptuno, donde se leyeron un par de manifiestos.

Publicidad
Media: 3.67
Votos: 3
Miles de personas marchan en Madrid contra la precariedad y la corrupción. TWITTER/@IntersindicalV

Miles de personas marchan en Madrid contra la precariedad y la corrupción. TWITTER/@IntersindicalV

Miles de personas se manifestaron este domingo en Madrid para denunciar, según los organizadores, la precariedad en varios ámbitos laborales y sociales y contra la corrupción gubernamental en las "marchas de no + precariedad".

La protesta discurrió desde el Puente de Vallecas hasta la Plaza de Neptuno, donde se leyeron un par de manifiestos: uno en nombre de la Coordinadora Estatal por la Defensa del Sistema Público de Pensiones y del Colectivo de Mujeres Pensionistas por Angela Crespo y otro en nombre de las marchas, leído por Alejandra Tejón y Gloria Aguado.

Angela Crespo denunció las tretas del Gobierno para detener las protestas de los pensionistas con "la miserable subida del 3 por ciento para las prestaciones más bajas" que han recogido en los Presupuestos.

También denunció el oportunismo del PP al retrasar la aplicación del factor de sostenibilidad y criticó a Ciudadanos por reírle las gracias al Ejecutivo.

El manifiesto de las marchas, leído por Tejón y Aguado, incidía en las consecuencias de crisis y las políticas de recortes y austeridad desde hace ya una década, con el empeoramiento de las relaciones laborales y el retroceso de derechos y conquistas sociales.

Además denunciaron la mayor vulnerabilidad de las mujeres y señalaron que la precariedad se ha implantado en varios esferas de la vida e impiden el acceso a la vivienda, a la sanidad, educación digna, servicios públicos de calidad, a la cultura, al deporte y al ocio.

Durante la marcha, a la que se unieron manifestaciones desde otras localidades del este y sur de Madrid, se corearon consignas y discursos contra la corrupción y la necesidad de echar al Gobierno.

"Mariano Corleone, nos robas las pensiones" o "Fuera el partido de la corrupción" fueron algunas de las consignas más repetidas, en las que numerosos colectivos portaban pancartas con sus quejas y peticiones.

Entre ellas había asociaciones de pensionistas, bomberos forestales de Valencia o trabajadores de Coca Cola que siguen reclamando la apertura de la planta de la multinacional en Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

Etiquetas