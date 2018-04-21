Detenido el autor de la brutal agresión a una mujer para robarle el bolso en Algeciras

La Policía ha detenido a un hombre como supuesto autor de la brutal agresión a una mujer de 64 años a la que le robó el bolso tras abordarla en el portal de una vivienda en Algeciras (Cádiz), unas imágenes captadas por una cámara del exterior del edificio.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, el atracador ha sido detenido en el aeropuerto de Málaga cuando intentaba regresar a su país de origen, Rumanía. Antes de la detención, la Policía registró su vivienda en Algeciras.
Al detenido, de 31 años, le constan numerosos antecedentes penales y en los últimos tiempos actuaba en la zona del Campo de Gibraltar. Según las fuentes, cuenta con antecedentes por homicidio, maltrato y amenazas. Se le considera autor de otra paliza a una anciana dos días después.
La primera agresión se produjo sobre las diez de la noche del pasado domingo, cuando la mujer se disponía a entrar en el portal de su casa, en unas viviendas de la urbanización Carteya de Algeciras. El atracador se aproximó a ella y comenzó a darle puñetazos y patadas hasta tirarla al suelo, para después robarle el bolso.
La cámara situada en el exterior del edificio captó la agresión, y las impactantes imágenes, que fueron muy difundidas por las redes sociales y los medios, han formado parte de la investigación que la Policía Nacional abrió para identificar y localizar al atracador.
