Violencia machista Detenidos cuatro jóvenes por una agresión sexual múltiple a una chica en Barcelona

Los hechos ocurrieron hace más de un mes, cuando el grupo de seis hombres abordaron a la joven, la metieron en el maletero de un coche y la agredieron sexualmente. 

Imagen de un vehículo de los Mossos d'Esquadra. EP

Los Mossos d’Esquadra detuvieron la semana pasada a cuatro jóvenes acusados de una agresión sexual múltiple a una chica, ocurrida hace más de un mes en los alrededores de la discoteca Be Disco del polígono industrial Molins de Rei, en Barcelona, según ha informado este lunes Cadena Ser Catalunya.

Tal y como informa el medio, los hechos se produjeron el pasado 19 de mayo, cuando la víctima se despertó en el aparcamiento de los Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat con la ropa rasgada y en un estado de angustia. Allí la habían dejado abandonada tras haber sido agredida por un grupo de unos seis hombres que la abordaron y la metieron en el maletero de un coche cuando salió de la discoteca, como relató en la denuncia.

En el Hospital de San Boi, donde la joven acudió posteriormente, determinaron que había sido agredida sexualmente.

Según el mismo medio, la joven detalló a los agentes que recordaba haber mordido en el cuello a uno de los agresores para defenderse, un detalle importante para la investigación.

Cuatro jóvenes están detenidos y otros dos bajo investigación del Juzgado de Sant Boi de Llobregat.

