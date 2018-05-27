Público
Detienen al encargado de un cultivo acusado de abusos sexuales a trabajadoras

El detenido, de 47 años, es el responsable de supervisar a las empleadas y coordinar los turnos.

Imagen de archivo de cultivos de fresa en la zona de Huelva / EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional de Huelva han detenido a un hombre de 47 años de edad tras la denuncia de varias mujeres inmigrantes trabajadoras de la fresa en Moguer (Huelva) por presuntos abusos sexuales y coacción.

Fuentes policiales han informado de que el detenido es un encargado del campo en el que trabajan las mujeres, cuya labor directa es supervisar a las empleadas y coordinar los turnos.

La denuncia fue presentada por mujeres inmigrantes que le señalaron de forma coincidente como el presunto autor de los abusos que se le imputan. El detenido prestó declaración en los juzgados de Moguer y ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos.

