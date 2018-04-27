Jessica Chastain, contra la sentencia de 'La manada': "No es abuso sexual, es violación"

La actriz Jessica Chastain se ha mostrado contraria a la sentencia del caso de 'La Manada' asegurando que no se trata de abuso sexual, sino de "violación" y que "estar inmóvil con los ojos cerrados no equivale a consentimiento".
"Cinco desconocidos le dijeron a una adolescente ebria que la acompañarían a su coche. En cambio, la llevaron a otro lugar donde grabaron cómo la violaban. Estar inmóvil con los ojos cerrados no equivale a consentimiento. Eso no es abuso sexual. Es una violación", ha señalado en Twitter la actriz.
Posteriormente, en otro tuit, ha recordado que para la legislación española el "delito menor" de abuso sexual difiere de la violación en que no conlleva violencia o intimidación. "¿Sin intimidación? Cinco extraños llevando a una mujer ebria a un lugar desconocido es increíblemente intimidatorio y da miedo. ¿Cuántas mujeres son asesinadas cada año?", ha concluido.
"Under Spanish law, the lesser offence of sexual abuse differs from rape in that it does not involve violence or intimidation." No intimidation? 5 strangers luring an intoxicated woman to an unknown location is incredibly scary & intimidating. How many women are killed each year?— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 26 de abril de 2018
