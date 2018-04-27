Público
Jessica Chastain, contra la sentencia de 'La manada': "No es abuso sexual, es violación"

La actriz de Hollywood muestra su indignación a través de un tuit: "¿Sin intimidación? Cinco extraños llevando a una mujer ebria a un lugar desconocido es increíblemente intimidatorio y da miedo. ¿Cuántas mujeres son asesinadas cada año?".

Jessica Chastain, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La actriz Jessica Chastain se ha mostrado contraria a la sentencia del caso de 'La Manada' asegurando que no se trata de abuso sexual, sino de "violación" y que "estar inmóvil con los ojos cerrados no equivale a consentimiento".

"Cinco desconocidos le dijeron a una adolescente ebria que la acompañarían a su coche. En cambio, la llevaron a otro lugar donde grabaron cómo la violaban. Estar inmóvil con los ojos cerrados no equivale a consentimiento. Eso no es abuso sexual. Es una violación", ha señalado en Twitter la actriz.

Posteriormente, en otro tuit, ha recordado que para la legislación española el "delito menor" de abuso sexual difiere de la violación en que no conlleva violencia o intimidación. "¿Sin intimidación? Cinco extraños llevando a una mujer ebria a un lugar desconocido es increíblemente intimidatorio y da miedo. ¿Cuántas mujeres son asesinadas cada año?", ha concluido.

