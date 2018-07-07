La manifestación del Orgullo Gay ha arrancado pasadas las 17.30 horas desde la madrileña Glorieta de Atocha bajo el lema "Conquistando la igualdad, TRANSformando la sociedad", en referencia a la reivindicación principal de este año: los derechos de las personas transexuales.
Una pancarta que portan la presidenta de la Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gays, Transexuales y Bisexuales (Felgtb), Uge Sangil y el presidente del colectivo LGTB de Madrid (Cogam), Jesús Grande, junto con representantes de los sindicatos y los partidos políticos, excepto el PP, que no ha sido invitado a la marcha por su falta de compromiso para una Ley de Igualdad LGTBI que está en fase de tramitación en el Congreso.
Por primera vez, a la cabecera de la marcha han acudido dos ministros: el de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y la de Sanidad, Carmen Montón.
Junto a ellos, la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra; el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera; la diputada Sofía Castañón, secretaria de Igualdad y Feminismos de Podemos, y los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, entre otros.
Tras esta primera pancarta de la manifestación, organizada por FELGTB y COGAM, se puede leer una segunda que exige una ley de igualdad LGTBI y un pacto de estado frente al VIH, que portan activistas y entidades sociales.
Un año más, Madrid se vuelve a teñir con la bandera multicolor y acoge a miles de personas que recorren las calles de la capital para señalar el camino que queda por recorrer para alcanzar la plena igualdad de derechos del colectivo LGTBI en el ámbito laboral y social.
Está previsto que entre las ocho y las nueve de la tarde los convocantes den lectura al manifiesto en la plaza de Colón, que este año protagonizan cuatro personas transexuales y la madre una niña trans, además de los discursos de la alcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena; la ministra de Sanidad y los presidentes de Felgtb y Cogam.
Mientras discurre la marcha, la primera de las 47 carrozas partirá de Atocha en torno a las 19.30 horas y la última a las 22.35 con el mismo recorrido que el de la manifestación, pero al igual que el pasado año el desfile discurrirá entre vallas por seguridad.
