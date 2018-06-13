Una pareja homosexual ha denunciado este miércoles al dueño de un piso en Madrid por echarse atrás y no alquilárselo al enterarse de que eran gays, según ha informado la asociación Arcópoli contra la homofobia.
Según la denuncia presentada esta tarde en una comisaría de la Policía Municipal, la pareja había visto el anuncio de alquiler en el portal inmobiliario idealista.com y contactó rápidamente con el propietario del piso.
Cuando ya tenían todo apalabrado con el dueño, le dijeron que eran pareja, tras lo cual este se echó atrás porque "había gente mayor viviendo en el edificio y no lo iban a entender", según explica Arcópoli, que ha acompañado este miércoles a los afectados a presentar la denunciar.
La asociación ha contactado con Idealista, que ha retirado ya la oferta de alquiler de ese piso de su página web, añade un portavoz de Arcópoli.
"Ahora mismo no se encuentra el anuncio. Estamos muy satisfechos de cómo se han portado en Idealista", agrega la misma fuente.
El portal inmobiliario ha señalado además que lo ocurrido con este piso "no es normal" ya que durante el año pasado anunciaron 147.000 pisos "sin ningún incidente", concluyen desde Arcópoli.
