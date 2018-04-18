Público
Ley Mordaza Una protesta contra Juncker en la Universidad de Salamanca se salda con una multa de 3.000 euros

Los cinco estudiantes que entraron con carteles contra los recortes en el acto de investidura de Jean-Claude Juncker como doctor 'honoris causa' de la Universidad de Salamanca tendrán que afrontar cada uno de ellos una multa de 600 euros.

Protesta en la Universidad de Salamanca.- @NestorVFC

600 euros por cabeza para cada uno de los cinco estudiantes que tuvieron a bien irrumpir con carteles contra los recortes en el acto de investidura de Jean-Claude Juncker como doctor honoris causa de la Universidad de Salamanca. Un total de 3.000 euros por asistir acreditados a un acto en el que se manifestaron de forma pacífica.

Según informa El Salto, las multas les llegaron la semana pasada y los sancionados tienen pensado recurrirlas. El acto de investidura del presidente de la Comisión Europea en la universidad tuvo lugar el pasado 9 de noviembre de 2017 y, según los jóvenes retenidos, ni siquiera tuvieron tiempo de llevar a cabo su protesta, ya que el personal de seguridad les inmovilizó e interrogó durante varias horas en los baños de las instalaciones universitarias.

La multa recibida por los cinco estudiantes responde al artículo 36.1 de la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana en vigor desde julio de 2015, la llamada Ley Mordaza. Los estudiantes han puesto en marcha una campaña en la que denuncian su situación en la plataforma Goteo.org, donde recogen firmas contra estas sanciones.

