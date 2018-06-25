Tras la salida de prisión de los miembros de La Manada, el rumor de una posible entrevista en televisión a los condenados ha corrido como la pólvora en los últimos días. Este supuesto ha sido rechazado por los periodistas y negado por las principales cadenas de televisión este lunes.
Sin embargo, la periodista de Onda Cero Julia Otero considera que este temor "demuestra el grado de confianza que la ciudadanía tiene en la ética de cierto periodismo de determinados medios", en alusión a la publicación de imágenes y datos personales de la víctima, así como las entrevistas a familiares de los miembros de La Manada.
En La columna de Julia, emitida en su programa radiofónico —Julia en la onda—, la periodista, no obstante, cree que esta alerta, que ha llamado al boicot preventivo, "tiene todos los ingredientes de un bulo, o sea, no hay ninguna certeza de que sea real".
Para finalizar, recuerda la famosa frase del periodista polaco Ryszard Kapuściński, "cuando se descubrió que la información era un negocio, la verdad dejó de ser relevante", y añade: "En ese momento, también, el código deontológico se convirtió en un engorro para hacer periodismo", zanja.
