La Manada La sentencia de La Manada se conocerá este jueves a las 13 horas

El presidente de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra leerá en audiencia pública el fallo a las 13.00 horas.

Un gran número de medios de comunicación se han acreditado para cubrir este lunes el inicio del juicio en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra contra 'La Manada'. EFE/ Jesus Diges

Periodistas en las inmediaciones del Palacio de Justicia de Navarra, donde este jueves se dará a conocer la sentencia de La Manada. EFE/Jesús Diges

La sentencia del juicio contra cinco jóvenes sevillanos juzgados en noviembre por la supuesta violación grupal de una chica durante los Sanfermines de 2016 se conocerá este jueves en una lectura pública que se hará en el Palacio de Justicia de Navarra.

Según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, el jueves 26 a las 13.00 horas el presidente de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra leerá en audiencia pública el fallo de la sentencia sobre los cinco acusados, entre ellos un guardia civil y un militar, que se autodenominaban La Manada.

El juicio tuvo lugar el pasado mes de noviembre y se celebró a puerta cerrada salvo las dos últimas jornadas, al término de las cuales la fiscalía pidió para cada acusado una pena de 22 años y diez meses de prisión, la acusación particular reclamó 24 años y nueves meses, y las acusaciones populares ejercidas por el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona y la Comunidad foral de Navarra pidieron 25 años y nueve meses de prisión.

