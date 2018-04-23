La sentencia del juicio contra cinco jóvenes sevillanos juzgados en noviembre por la supuesta violación grupal de una chica durante los Sanfermines de 2016 se conocerá este jueves en una lectura pública que se hará en el Palacio de Justicia de Navarra.
Según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, el jueves 26 a las 13.00 horas el presidente de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra leerá en audiencia pública el fallo de la sentencia sobre los cinco acusados, entre ellos un guardia civil y un militar, que se autodenominaban La Manada.
El juicio tuvo lugar el pasado mes de noviembre y se celebró a puerta cerrada salvo las dos últimas jornadas, al término de las cuales la fiscalía pidió para cada acusado una pena de 22 años y diez meses de prisión, la acusación particular reclamó 24 años y nueves meses, y las acusaciones populares ejercidas por el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona y la Comunidad foral de Navarra pidieron 25 años y nueve meses de prisión.
