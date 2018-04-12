Un grupo de mujeres voluntarias apoyarán y asesorarán, por segundo año consecutivo, a las víctimas de violencia machista en la Feria de Sevilla. La iniciativa, que cuenta con un punto morado y brazaletes del mismo color, ha sido promovida por el Colectivo Amazonas y cuenta con el apoyo de Amuvi y Acción en Red. "Esta iniciativa surge como respuesta al evidente aumento de agresiones sexuales durante algunos eventos de ocio", declaran desde Amazonas en una entrevista para La giganta digital. "Este año, las mujeres tomamos las riendas para hacer de la feria un espacio seguro".

El punto morado estará ubicado en la caseta de Acción en Red, en la calle Manolo Vázquez 31, y ofrecerá apoyo y asesoramiento de manera ininterrumpida, así como acompañamiento a cualquier persona que lo necesite entre las 20h y las 04h.

Desde la organización esperan poder actuar de la forma más efectiva posible ante cualquier indicio de abuso, desde el acoso callejero hasta la invasión del propio espacio. "Notamos mucha más difusión y repercusión, y también muchas más ganas de formar parte. Esto nos alegra porque cuanto más conocido sea el proyecto, más posibles víctimas sabrán que pueden contar con nosotras", cuentan a la revista digital.

Amazonas ha pedido ayuda con los turnos de la caseta durante la Feria, animando a cualquier mujer que tenga disponibilidad y ganas de participar en el evento, así como a los hombres: "Queremos dirigir nuestro llamamiento no solo a las mujeres para que nos ayuden, sino también a los hombres. Es horrible que tengamos que vivir con miedo y salir siempre de casa sabiendo que existe una posibilidad de no volver jamás o de que, cuando vuelvas, no puedas volver a ser la misma de siempre. Merecemos poder salir, divertirnos, emborracharnos, ser despreocupadas, y poder volver a casa solas por la noche sin miedo a ser atacadas" cuentan a La giganta digital.

