La URJC adjudicó a dedo un contrato a dos empresarios a los que había contratado dos meses atrás

La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) adjudicó un contrato a dedo en diciembre de 2015 a la empresa EATC, cuyos dos administradores habían sido incorporados dos meses atrás al consejo académico del Instituto Europeo de Formación y Acreditación Aeronáutica, perteneciente a la universidad, según informa Infolibre Los empresarios beneficiados participan al mismo tiempo en el órgano universitario encargado de supervisar las actividades del instituto
El contrato, destinado a formación aeronáutica no universitaria, se adjudicó vía convenio para un periodo de 25 años. Tal y como explica el citado diario, el convenio incluía la construcción de un hangar en el campus que la Universidad tiene en Fuenlabrada que ya le ha costado a la institución más de 750.000 euros; y que EATC se comprometió a equipar por valor de 1,5 millones de euros a cambio de que la URJC respaldara académicamente los cursos impartidos.
El convenio —de naturaleza administrativa, que según la URJC estaba exento de las normas de concurrencia aplicables al sector público— nunca ha figurado en el apartado que el portal de transparencia de la URJC reserva a los acuerdos de colaboración. No obstante, el periódico, que asegura que tuvo acceso a la lectura del mismo a través de una fuente de la Universidad, afirma que estaba suscrito por el anterior rector, Fernando Suárez, que cayó tras quedar al descubierto sus plagios.
"Fue el 30 de octubre de 2015 cuando la universidad madrileña incorporó al consejo académico del nuevo centro aeronáutico a los dos administradores mancomunados de la empresa EATC, constituida nueve días antes. El acta del consejo de gobierno celebrado ese día omite que ambos –Juan Manuel Martín Núñez y Miguel Aldana Muñoz– pertenecían ya a esa nueva firma. De hecho, junto al nombre de Martín Núñez es la empresa Aviation Training & Maintenance Group la que figura", señala el diario.
