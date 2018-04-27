El Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) ha proporcionado, a cambio de una reserva de plaza de 700 euros y dos pagos de alrededor de 1.000, títulos de máster en Configuraciones Arquetípicas y Sistémicas que carecen de reconocimiento científico. Esta propuesta ha sido apoyada por el Instituto de Derecho Público (IDP) bajo la dirección de Enrique Álvarez Conde, catedrático que dirigió el máster de Cristina Cifuentes. Ahora, después de haber sido eliminados de su web y atravesar una situación de 'stand by', la URJC investiga el programa y las cuentas de estos cursos.
Emilio Molina, vicepresidente de la Asociación para Proteger al Enfermo de Terapias Pseudocientíficas (APETP), cuenta: "nos han llegado afectados de las Constelaciones Familiares al borde del suicidio". Para Molina gran parte de la enseñanza de configuraciones arquetípicas y sistémicas son 'parafernalia new age'. El máster en Configuraciones Arquetípicas imparte, entre otras cosas, una teoría de los protoarquetipos.
Esta teoría resume el esquema de Zapata: "La astrología reconoce 12 arquetipos. Jesucristo eligió 12 apóstoles. Para los mayas el 13 es la integración de 12. Los caballeros de la Tabla Redonda eran 12 y el Rey Arturo el decimotercero".
El IDP oferta un título en Relaciones Internacionales y Cooperación, y otro en Márketing Político, Gobernanza y Comunicación Estratégica (de 9.500 euros) asociado con Vonselma Education-Instituto Universitario de Liderazgo y Alto Gobierno. La matrícula de este máster alcanza los 9.500 euros.
