El Sindicato Unificado de Policía quiere que la Delegación de Gobierno en Santiago de Compostelo o el propio Ayuntamiento de la capital gallega prohíban el concierto que el rapero Valtonyc tiene programado el próximo 24 de julio en el Festigal durante la víspera de Santiago.

"La Delegación del Gobierno y el Concello de Santiago ya deberían haber dado los pasos para prohibir el concierto de un señor que está pendiente de entrar en prisión tras haberle condenado el Tribunal Supremo por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias al rey y calumnias y amenazas", ha explicado el sindicato, en declaraciones a El Correo Gallego.

El SUP también ha condenado las letras de las canciones por las que Valtònyc ingresará próximamente en prisión para cumplir una condena de tres años y medio. "Nos parece una decisión errónea por parte de la organización del festival, que está vinculada al Bloque Nacionalista Galego, un partido político democrático y que siempre respetó las decisiones judiciales", señalaron fuentes del sindicato al citado medio.

Por su parte, la organización del Festigal, en un comunicado, convoca a hacer del concierto "una fiesta por la libertad de expresión, además de agradecer el compromiso, la solidaridad y la lucha contra los recortes democráticos". Según el Festigal, la participación del rapero servirá también para manifestarse "contra la involución democrática provocada por la Ley Mordaza y la represión contra el activismo social, político y sindical y el independentismo catalán".

No obstante, es complicado que Valtonyc pueda asistir a este concierto ya que la Justicia ya ha iniciado los trámites para su ingreso en prisión, que se producirá en fechas próximas: "Sí, parece ser que la Audiencia Nacional ya ha puesto fecha de mi entrada a prisión. Pero no pasa nada, no os alarméis, no es tan grave. Solo voy a entrar a la cárcel por unas canciones que escribí cuando tenía 18 años. Ni que esto fuera Venezuela! Que siga la fiesta hermanas! Todo está atado y bien atado!", escribió el rapero en su cuenta de Facebook.