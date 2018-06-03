Público
Público

Violencia machista Investigan una violación múltiple a una menor en una sala de fiestas de Barcelona

La joven asegura que tres chicos la penetraron sin su consentimiento. La violación múltiple que se produjo en el 'backstage' de la discoteca, una zona reservada para los artistas e invitados, y todavía no se han producido detenciones. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del exterior de la sala Razzmatazz. Gabriel Vidal (Dominio Público)

Imagen del exterior de la sala Razzmatazz. Gabriel Vidal (Dominio Público)

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación por una agresión sexual múltiple a una menor que se produjo durante la madrugada del viernes al sábado en la sala Razzmatazz de Barcelona, han informado fuentes policiales a Europa Press.

Según publica El Mundo, se trata de una agresión múltiple que se produjo en el 'backstage' de la discoteca, una zona reservada para los artistas e invitados, y todavía no se han producido detenciones. Según la denuncia, la joven asegura que tres chicos la penetraron sin su consentimiento.

Razzmatazz ha emitido un comunicado a través de una publicación en Twitter, en la que ha asegurado que "ha puesto a disposición de las autoridades todos los medios necesarios para esclarecer los hechos".

"Queremos ante todo respetar la privacidad de la víctima y de la investigación, y por encima de todo condenar rotundamente los hechos denunciados", ha afirmado. Por exigencia legal, no se pueden colocar cámaras en el interior de los camerinos que se encuentran en la misma zona.

Asimismo, ha recordado que la discoteca está adherida a No Callem, un protocolo contra agresiones y acosos sexuales en espacios de ocio nocturno impulsado por el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

Etiquetas