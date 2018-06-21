Diario Público
Diario Público

Esta es la respuesta de CEAR para los que dicen que España no puede ayudar a todos los refugiados

Por

Malos tiempos (aunque jamas fueron buenos) para ser migrante. Tanto en Europa como en EEUU. En los últimos días, también en nuestro país, no es difícil escuchar frases xenófobas pronunciadas por personalidades, medios de comunicación, y, lo que es peor, por responsables políticos. Tras la acogida del barco Aquarius con 630 migrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo hemos podido escuchar frases como “los españoles primero” o “España no puede ayudar a todos”.

Para los que esgrimen esos argumentos, la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR) tiene una respuesta muy simple: un listado de los 10 primeros países de acogida de refugiados. Y no, España no está entre ellos.

Son, por este orden: Turquía, Pakistán, Uganda, Líbano, Irán, Alemania, Bangladesh, Sudán, Etiopía, y Jordania. Los datos están extraídos del ‘Informe CEAR 2018: las personas refugiadas en España y Europa'.

Según explica el informe de CEAR ya son más de 70 millones de personas las que se han visto obligadas a abandonar sus hogares, en una crisis humanitaria que no deja de aumentar cada año. Lo cierto es que 8 de cada 10 desplazados se refugia en países empobrecidos. Alemania es el único de la UE entre los principales países de acogida a nivel mundial, aunque ni siquiera este país ha cumplido los objetivos que marcó Bruselas.

Más en Tremending:

-La portada de la revista ‘L’Espresso’ que “no puede explicar mejor” el racismo del Gobierno italiano

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo