Público
Público

Crisis climática La activista Greta Thunberg, persona del año para la revista 'Time'

Conocida por su tono contundente y directo, ha instado a que se tomen medidas inmediatas para abordar la crisis climática.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
11/12/2019 - La portada de la revista 'Time', donde se reconoce a Greta Thunberg como la persona del año. / 'TIME'

La portada de la revista 'Time', donde se reconoce a Greta Thunberg como la persona del año. / 'TIME'

La activista sueca contra el cambio climático Greta Thunberg, de 16 años, fue nombrada Persona del Año 2019 por la revista Time, según anunció el miércoles el programa Today de la NBC.

Thunberg, que cumple 17 años en enero y es conocida por su tono contundente y directo, ha instado a que se tomen medidas inmediatas para abordar la crisis climática a la que en su opinión se enfrenta el mundo. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad