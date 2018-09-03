Al menos cinco personas han fallecido y 15 han resultado heridas al colisionar un autobús de línea de la compañía Alsa contra un pilar de cemento de un viaducto en obras en la carretera de circunvalación de Avilés.
Fuentes sanitarias han precisado a Efe que cinco de los heridos se encuentran en estado crítico, dos de ellos en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo; otros dos en el San Agustín de Avilés; y uno, en el gijonés de Cabueñes.
Cuatro de los heridos fallecieron en la colisión, mientras que la quinta víctima murió mientras era trasladada en una ambulancia a un centro hospitalario.
Entre los heridos se encuentra el conductor, que, según distintas fuentes, ha sufrido varias amputaciones. Asimismo, según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas a la investigación, el conductor tiene una antigüedad de al menos siete años como chófer de Alsa y el vehículo tenía todas las revisiones en regla.
Las mismas fuentes han precisado que, debido a la ausencia de frenada en el lugar del accidente y a que, al parecer, el autobús perdió el control metros antes de la colisión, el conductor podría haber sufrido un desvanecimiento momentos antes del impacto.
El chófer del autobús, de unos 40 años, no tenía ninguna sanción ni reclamación en su expediente y el vehículo estaba en regla y había pasado todas las revisiones.
Fuentes de Alsa han precisado que el autobús siniestrado cubría la línea regular Cudillero-Avilés-Gijón y que el accidente ha tenido lugar a las 13.40 horas.
La compañía ha puesto en marcha un servicio de apoyo psicológico para los afectados y sus familiares así como el teléfono gratuito 900 81 41 14.
Ese punto de la variante tiene la velocidad limitada por las obras que se están acometiendo para dotar de nuevos accesos al Parque Empresarial Principado de Asturias y a la margen derecha del Puerto de Avilés, donde también hay colocados separadores de plástico que el autobús ha arrollado antes de empotrarse contra el pilar del paso elevado.
