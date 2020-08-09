Estás leyendo: Madrid sale a la calle contra la "monarquía corrupta": "El próximo desahucio que sea en la Zarzuela"

MANIFESTACIÓN 9A

Madrid sale a la calle contra la "monarquía corrupta": "El próximo desahucio que sea en la Zarzuela"

La manifestación republicana estaba convocada para esta tarde desde la Plaza de Oriente. 

Arranca la marcha para para exigir el fin de la "monarquía corrupta" en España
