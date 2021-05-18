Estás leyendo: BBVA plantea rebajar los despidos a 3.361 y mejora las condiciones de salida

DESPIDOS

BBVA plantea rebajar los despidos a 3.361 y mejora las condiciones de salida

La entidad ofrece a los trabajadores de más de 52 años que dejen su puesto, con una antigüedad mínima de 15 años, indemnizaciones con el 65% de su sueldo. 

19/07/2019. Imagen de archivo del nuevo logo del BBVA en una oficina del banco, en Madrid. - Europa Press
Imagen de archivo del nuevo logo del BBVA en una oficina del banco, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

El BBVA ha planteado este martes a los sindicatos reubicar dentro del grupo a 467 empleados en su plan de ajuste de la plantilla, con lo que rebajaría los despidos a 3.361 y además mejora las condiciones de salida, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la negociación. 

Además, la entidad ofrece a los trabajadores de más de 52 años que dejen su puesto, con una antigüedad mínima de 15 años, indemnizaciones con el 65% de su sueldo, aunque aplica un máximo de 250.000 euros si es menor de 55 años.

A partir de los 58 años y hasta los 62, según la nueva propuesta del BBVA, el trabajador podrá recibir hasta el 70% del sueldo, mientras que para los mayores de 63 años mantiene la oferta de una indemnización de 20 días por año trabajado con un máximo de 12 mensualidades

