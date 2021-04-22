Estás leyendo: Condenado a siete meses por llamar "maricones de mierda" a un matrimonio gay

HOMOFOBIA

Condenado a siete meses por llamar "maricones de mierda" a un matrimonio gay

Los hechos ocurrieron en una terraza en València, cuando el condenado se acercó a la mesa en la que estaban sentados los dos hombres para insultarles y amenazarles.

valència

La Audiencia de València ha condenado a seis meses de cárcel por un delito de odio, y a otro mes por amenazas en grado leve, a un hombre que abordó violentamente a un matrimonio homosexual, una pareja que estaba sentada a una mesa de una terraza en València, y les insultó llamándoles "maricones de mierda". 

Los hechos ocurrieron el 1 de julio de 2019 cuando el condenado, después de dar un fuerte golpe con la mano en la mesa a la que las víctimas estaban sentadas, les insultó y amenazó. Los protagonistas del suceso se conocían ya, por un incidente anterior generado por una actitud homófoba del acusado.

La Fiscalía pedía para el reo una pena de un año y tres meses de prisión, por un delito cometido con ocasión del ejercicio de los derechos fundamental es y delitos leves de lesiones y amenazas. 

El acusado ha reconocido los hechos y se ha conformado con la condena ya citada, acordada con el fiscal y aceptada también por las víctimas, de tal modo que el caso se ha resuelto mediante lo que se llama juicio por conformidad. 

Los juicios de conformidad consisten, según fuentes jurídicas, en un pacto entre las partes, acusaciones y defensa, en el que a cambio de una rebaja en la pena el acusado acepta los hechos y el tribunal se evita la celebración de la vista oral, dictando sentencia de manera inmediata. 

