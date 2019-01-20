Público
Podemos evita el "efecto contagio" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 20 de enero de 2019

Te proponemos seis noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 20 de enero de 2019.

Pablo Iglesias e Ínigo Errejón en una imagen de archivo. /EFE

Podemos evita el "efecto contagio" pero quedan muchas brechas por cerrar

La dirección del partido morado quiere pasar página después de reunirse con los secretarios generales autonómicos. La mayoría de territorios ha guardado silencio ante los medios de comunicación pero optan por el diálogo y el respeto a la autonomía de Madrid para resolver la crisis.

Juan Marín: "Los votos de Cs no van a servir para dar ni un solo paso atrás en igualdad"

El vicepresidente de la Junta de Andalucía asegura a Público que su partido no va a apoyar las pretensiones de Vox

Íñigo Errejón: "¿Por qué lo que es bueno para la ciudad de Madrid no lo es para la Comunidad?"

El todavía candidato de Podemos pide a partido "recapacitar" y confía en que Pablo Iglesias no presente un candidato alternativo a la Comunidad

La directora de 'Público', ante el juez por informar del embargo del sueldo de Inda

El director de 'OK Diario' se querelló contra Pardo de Vera por publicar la incautación del salario del colaborador de La Sexta por no pagar la pensión de sus hijos.

Pablo Ibar pierde la batalla por demostrar su inocencia y es declarado culpable

El veredicto de culpabilidad del jurado fue unánime. Ahora el juez del tribunal de Fort Lauderdale (Florida) tendrá que dictar sentencia. La Fiscalía pide la pena de muerte al ciudadano español: le acusa de un triple asesinato cometido en 1994 a pesar de que no aportó una sola prueba física, ni un solo testigo fiable.

