Fallece el periodista y fotógrafo Carlos Pérez de Rozas

El fotógrafo y periodista Carlos Pérez de Rozas, miembro de la histórica saga de reporteros gráficos Pérez de Rozas, ha fallecido esta madrugada de un infarto a la edad de 71 años, según han informado La Vanguardia y El Periódico, diarios en los que trabajó durante años.
Carlos Pérez de Rozas inició su carrera en 1970 en la revista Destino, posteriormente trabajó en el Diari de Barcelona, en 1978 formó parte del equipo fundador de El Periódico y participó en el nacimiento de la edición catalana de El País, antes de ingresar en La Vanguardia.
En este diario trabajó durante más de veinte años, entre 1986 y 2008, y fue también profesor de periodismo en varias universidades catalanas, como la Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB), la Ramon Llull (URL) o la Pompeu Fabra (UPF), y colaborador en diversos medios de comunicación.
del también periodista Emilio Pérez de Rozas, Carlos, experto en el diseño de medios, formaba parte de la tercera generación de esta legendaria familia de periodistas, fotógrafos de la Barcelona del siglo XX.
En 2015, el Archivo Fotográfico de Barcelona homenajeó a la familia Pérez de Rozas a través de la exposición Pérez de Rozas. Crónica de Barcelona, 1931-1954, que contaba con 123 imágenes, entre originales y reproducciones digitales, y que mostraba la Barcelona de la República, la Guerra Civil y la Posguerra.
El patriarca de la familia, Carlos Pérez de Rozas Masdeu, murió en 1954 de un infarto con la cámara llena de fotos de la llegada del barco Semiranis, que traía repatriados de la Unión Soviética.
