Delitos fiscales La Fiscalía pide 11 años de cárcel y una multa de 59 millones para Sandro Rosell

El expresidente del FC Barcelona ha sido trasladado a la prisión catalana de Brians 2.

Sandro Rosell, cuento era presidente del FC Barcelona, en una rueda de prensa en el Nou Camp. EFE

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha solicitado una pena de 11 años de prisión por delitos de blanqueo y organización criminal al expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell, así como una multa de 59 millones de euros por lavar dinero de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol (CBF).

En su escrito de acusación contra seis personas por este caso, la Fiscalía también reclama 7 años de cárcel a la esposa de Rosell, Marta Pineda, y otros 10 años al abogado andorrano Joan Besolí.

La Fiscalía afirma que los acusados, "al menos desde el año 2006, formaron una estructura estable, reforzada por vínculos de amistad y parentesco, dedicada al lavado de capitales a gran escala" que estaba bajo la dirección de Rosell.

La petición de la Fiscalía se conoce el mismo día que el expresidente del FC Barcelona ha ingresado en la cárcel de Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

Según fuentes penitenciarias, Rosell ha llegado a Brians 2 a las 12.25 horas procedente del Centro Penitenciario de Zuera, en Zaragoza, donde había hecho una parada técnica durante su traslado desde la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real.

El 13 de julio, la magistrada de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela denegó a Rosell su puesta en libertad provisional pero afirmó en un auto que no se oponía a su traslado a una cárcel catalana.

