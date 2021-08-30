El Gobierno impulsará la reforma de la ley del aborto antes de fin de año

madrid
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha anunciado este lunes que el Gobierno dará un "impulso definitivo" a la reforma de la ley del aborto que, entre otras medidas, pretende que las mujeres puedan interrumpir el embarazo "cerca de su domicilio y en un centro público".
En una entrevista en el programa La Cafetera de Radiocable, la titular de Igualdad ha subrayado que se deben respetar los derechos del personal sanitario, pero "no pueden estar por encima de los de las mujeres".
Montero ha señalado que el derecho al aborto "está superado en España" pero tiene que hacerse "efectivo", ya que muchas mujeres se ven obligadas a desplazarse de su comunidad autónoma para poder interrumpir el embarazo.
Asimismo, ha reiterado que la reforma que impulsará el Gobierno declarará la actividad de los vientres de alquiler como una forma de violencia contra las mujeres.
Preguntada por la evacuación en Afganistán, la ministra ha destacado que España ha actuado "de buena manera salvando vidas", motivo por el que ha recibido el elogio de otros países.
No obstante, ha reconocido que "siempre se puede hacer mejor" ya que siente "rabia" por las mujeres, niñas y personas del colectivo LGTBI que no han podido ser evacuadas.
A su juicio, "se ha demostrado que ninguna intervención militar ha permitido resolver los principales derechos" de la población afgana y de otras en crisis, pero el debate sobre la desaparición de los ejércitos "es muy lejano".
En cuanto a la polémica sobre el uso del velo, ha remarcado que "la prohibición no es la solución" aunque su uso integral carga con un componente "de opresión".
