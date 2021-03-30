Estás leyendo: Un grupo de ultraderecha trata de boicotear el primer acto de Pablo Iglesias como candidato

Un grupo de ultraderecha trata de boicotear el primer acto de Pablo Iglesias como candidato

La actual portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, grabó y publicó en sus redes sociales un vídeo en el que se ve a algunos vecinos con el brazo erguido en el tradicional saludo fascista y camisetas con la leyenda 'San Blas Crew' increpando a Iglesias. 

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, interviene durante una sesión de Control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados, en Madrid, (España), a 17 de marzo de 2021. Europa Press

Un grupo de fascistas recibió este martes en Coslada (Madrid) al ya exvicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias, al grito de "fuera la casta de nuestros barrios", tras su primera reunión como candidato a las elecciones autonómicas.

La actual portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, grabó y publicó en sus redes sociales un vídeo en el que se ve a algunos vecinos con el brazo erguido en el tradicional saludo fascista y camisetas con la leyenda 'San Blas Crew' increpando a Iglesias tras reunirse éste, junto a otros miembros de su candidatura, con la Asociación de Vecinos Fleming. Éste fue el primer encuentro que mantuvo después de dimitir como vicepresidente y ministro para concurrir a los comicios del próximo 4 de mayo. 

Posteriormente, en el vídeo se ve cómo intervienen tres agentes de Policía Nacional que piden a los manifestantes que han realizado el saludo fascista que se marchen. 

A los fascistas se les oye claramente el grito "fuera la casta de nuestros barrios", dando la vuelta así al lema que abanderó Podemos en sus inicios. Iglesias se acercó a quienes lo coreaban y les dijo unas palabras que no se perciben en el vídeo, antes de que algunos de los que le acompañaban le hicieran retroceder.

Instantes después, otro grupo más numeroso de vecinos, simpatizantes de Podemos, se encararon con los fascistas gritando "¡Sí se puede!". Agentes de la Policía se interpusieron entre ambos grupos, mientras los afines a Iglesias les urgían a identificar a los primeros.

