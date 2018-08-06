El empresario denunciante de Tándem: "Le pagué a Villarejo tres millones en mano"
Francisco Menéndez trabajaba en Gepetrol, la empresa de hidrocarburos de Guinea Ecuatorial, y es quien remitió, a través de un tercero, la documentación sobre los 4,5 millones que pagó al comisario y a su socio por el Proyecto King, para favorecer a una facción de la familia Obiang frente a otra. El intermediario fue el ex comisario de Barajas, Carlos Salamanca.
La incertidumbre impera en Argentina por el aborto legal: cinco indecisos a tan solo dos días de la votación
La aprobación de la Ley IVE en el Congreso marcó una jornada histórica en el feminismo de Argentina. Ahora la decisión está en manos de la Cámara Alta, que votará el 8 de agosto.
Venezuela detiene a seis presuntos implicados en el atentado contra Maduro
El ministro de Interior, Néstor Reverol, califica el ataque como "un delito de terrorismo y magnicidio en grado de frustración".
EEUU y Colombia se desmarcan del atentado contra Nicolás Maduro
"Puedo decir inequívocamente que no hay participación del Gobierno de Estados Unidos en esto en absoluto", ha dicho John Bolton, asesor de Seguridad Nacional de presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump.
