Noticias de hoy El Gobierno sale en defensa de Iglesias tras las críticas del Poder Judicial y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 16 de enero de 2020

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este jueves 16 de enero de 2020.

El primer ministro, Pedro Sánchez (C), camina junto a la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Presidencia y Realciones con las Cortes, Carmen Calvo (i), y el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias (d), momentos antes de posar pa

Pedro Sánchez camina junto a Carmen Calvo y Pablo Iglesias. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Gobierno sale en defensa de Iglesias tras las críticas del Poder Judicial

Es "tiempo de dialogar" y de aportar acuerdos que refuercen las instituciones, considera el Gobierno, que en este contexto enmarca la necesidad de abordar la pendiente renovación del CGPJ.

El Supremo tardará más de dos meses en confirmar si Torra es diputado o no

El anuncio del presidente catalán, que tiene hasta el 3 de febrero para recurrir su condena por desobediencia, sobre un adelanto electoral si el Parlament opta por retirarle su acta de diputado está aún lejos de cumplirse.

Nueva crisis en Ciudadanos a dos meses de su asamblea extraordinaria: ceses, dimisiones y críticas internas a la falta de transparencia

Las explicaciones dadas por el presidente de la gestora, Manuel Bofill, para justificar los ceses no se sostienen, según los críticos. Dice que los estatutos "exigen" que los portavoces sean cargos públicos u orgánicos, pero no es cierto.

La Audiencia Nacional abre una nueva pieza para investigar la agresión a la doctora Pinto y los favores de Villarejo a López Madrid

Seis años después de la primera denuncia que interpuso la dermatóloga contra López Madrid, los hallazgos en la casa y oficinas del comisario Villarejo tras su detención han llevado la causa a las manos del juez García Castellón, en la Audiencia Nacional. Es el camino que Podemos, como acusación popular, quiere que siga también el caso del pequeño Nicolás.

Asciende a tres la cifra de muertos tras la explosión en la planta petroquímica de Tarragona

La víctima se encontraba en estado crítico en el Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona con quemaduras en el 80% del cuerpo.

