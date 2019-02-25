Público
El marido de Villacís elaboró la hoja de ruta de Jusapol y otras 5 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 25 de febrero de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes, 25 de febrero de 2019.

Villacís. EFE

Begoña Villacís, líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. EFE

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes, 25 de febrero de 2019.

El marido de Villacís elaboró la hoja de ruta de Jusapol y su bufete se beneficia de la campaña

El Gabinete Jurídico de Suárez Valdés redactó y difundió el documento base de la campaña contra el acuerdo entre el Gobierno y los sindicatos policiales ("El engaño sindical de la equiparación salarial"), que marca el camino de confrontación interna en las fuerzas de seguridad a cambio de potenciar electoralmente a Ciudadanos. Ese abogado, casado con la líder de Cs en Madrid, también confeccionó la ILP defectuosa que ahora intenta enmendar en el Congreso la formación naranja.

El PSOE inicia el proceso de primarias para elegir candidato, al que sólo concurrirá Sánchez

Ferraz no tiene conocimiento, de momento, de que haya otros aspirantes. La dirección federal pidió a las federaciones las firmas necesarias para abrir el procedimiento (unas 60.000) que se inicia el martes con la presentación de precandidaturas.

Podemos rompe con el Gobierno socialista para posicionarse como el único partido de izquierdas

En esta semana han destacado los desencuentros entre el PSOE y el grupo confederal. Unidos Podemos asegura que se han paralizado la mayoría de negociaciones, incluyendo la reforma laboral, y no confirman sus apoyos a los decretos que quiere aprobar el Ejecutivo antes de las elecciones.

Inés Arrimadas da el salto a Madrid y Lorena Roldán toma su puesto en el Parlament

La líder del partido naranja en Catalunya ha optado por dar el paso y encabezar la lista electoral de Ciudadanos en Barcelona, mientras que Albert Rivera lo hará en Madrid.

Colombia cierra la frontera con Venezuela tras los altercados con el ejército

El ministro de Exteriores colombiano, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, elevó a 285 el número de personas que resultaron heridas durante los disturbios generados.

