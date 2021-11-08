A prisión 12 jóvenes que pactaron por Facebook forzar el aterrizaje en Palma

Palma
Una jueza de Palma ha dictado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza, para los doce jóvenes migrantes que se concertaron, a través de un grupo de Facebook, para organizar un aterrizaje forzoso el pasado viernes por medio de una falsa alarma médica.
Los detenidos lograron hacer aterrizar el aparato que cubría la ruta Casablanca-Estambul fingiendo uno de ellos un ataque de diabetes. Por el momento se les imputan dos delitos diferentes de "sedición, desórdenes públicos y favorecimiento a la immigración irregular".
Los encarcelados son el hombre que supuestamente simuló un coma diabético, un joven que le acompañó inicialmente al hospital y se dio a la fuga al bajar de la ambulancia, otro hombre que agredió en el avión a un guardia civil y nueve pasajeros que huyeron a través de las pistas y fueron arrestados el viernes y el sábado en Marratxí y Palma.
Los detenidos, quienes desde su detención entre la noche del pasado viernes y la madrugada del pasado sábado, han permanecido en los calabozos de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía Nacional y se han negado a declarar ante el equipo policial a cargo de la investigación, según indicaron fuentes cercanas al caso.
