Ryanair mantendrá la base en Girona a cambio de empeorar las condiciones laborales de los trabajadores

La plantilla pasará así de ser fija a lo que se conoce como fija-discontinua, lo que equivale a que durante tres meses al año y de forma rotatoria quedará en situación de paro

Aviones de Ryanair. EFE/Archivo

La aerolínea Ryanair mantendrá su base en Girona, pese a que había anunciado en verano que la cerraría, después de que los trabajadores hayan aceptado un cambio de contrato que reduce a nueve meses su calendario como empleados de esta compañía.

La plantilla pasará así de ser fija a lo que se conoce como fija-discontinua, lo que equivale a que durante tres meses al año y de forma rotatoria quedará en situación de paro, según ha confirmado una portavoz del sindicato USOC, Lidia Arasanz.

Asimismo, los trabajadores de Ryanair han tenido que renunciar a su antigüedad, a la categoría laboral y pasan de ser tripulantes de cabina a “agentes de servicio al cliente”. 

Arasanz ha calificado la negociación como una "coacción" de la dirección de Ryanair, "porque nos advirtió de que o se aceptaba ese nuevo contrato o se cerraba la base". "El día 5 de diciembre, cada trabajador tenía que tomar una decisión a título individual y, el 6, se nos confirmaba que la mayoría había firmado a favor de convertirse en fijo-discontinuo", ha añadido la portavoz sindicalista.

Los aviones que permanecían durante la noche en Girona, por lo que este aeropuerto es base de Ryanair, lo seguirán haciendo y los empleados que se han negado a aceptar las nuevas condiciones laborales verán rescindidos sus contratos.

